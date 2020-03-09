Home Cities Bhubaneswar

New nutrition initiative launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

There will be community-based creches for better health and nutrition management of children under three years of age.

Published: 09th March 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

As far as I am concerned, I still believe that the best way to explore and understand a community and its culture is through its food.

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In pursuit of the 5T mantra of the State Government, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday launched a strategy for transforming nutrition outcomes in remote and inaccessible areas.
The beneficiaries of the programme will be children below six years, adolescent girls, pregnant and nursing women of 125 identified projects across 22 districts of the State. 

Official sources said the initiative will have special intervention package for adolescent girls of 15-19 years age bracket. Besides, additional hot cooked meals will be provided for women and nursing mothers in addition to the existing ‘Take Home Ration’.

There will be community-based creches for better health and nutrition management of children under three years of age. This apart, supervised feeding and counselling for children with moderate acute malnutrition will be provided. ‘Pada Pusti Karyakram’, a programme to deliver nutrition services in inaccessible areas through mobilisation of mothers’ groups will be introduced.Panchayats will be encouraged to take greater ownership of nutrition with awards for better performance. SHGs will be involved for better services and to conduct annual nutrition survey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
5T mantra Take Home Ration
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp