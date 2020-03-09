New nutrition initiative launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In pursuit of the 5T mantra of the State Government, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday launched a strategy for transforming nutrition outcomes in remote and inaccessible areas.

The beneficiaries of the programme will be children below six years, adolescent girls, pregnant and nursing women of 125 identified projects across 22 districts of the State.

Official sources said the initiative will have special intervention package for adolescent girls of 15-19 years age bracket. Besides, additional hot cooked meals will be provided for women and nursing mothers in addition to the existing ‘Take Home Ration’.

There will be community-based creches for better health and nutrition management of children under three years of age. This apart, supervised feeding and counselling for children with moderate acute malnutrition will be provided. ‘Pada Pusti Karyakram’, a programme to deliver nutrition services in inaccessible areas through mobilisation of mothers’ groups will be introduced.Panchayats will be encouraged to take greater ownership of nutrition with awards for better performance. SHGs will be involved for better services and to conduct annual nutrition survey.