Tight security in Bhubaneswar for Holi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : To minimise the possibility of any untoward incident on the festival of colours, tight security has been put in place in the State Capital by Commissionerate Police. “Like every year, we will request Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire Service department to keep their personnel on standby near water bodies in the city to avoid any untoward incident as revellers take bath in rivers and canals after celebrating the festival,” said a senior police officer.

In 2019, a youth had drowned in Puri Canal near Baranga on the outskirts of the city when he went there to take bath after celebrating Holi. “ODRAF and fire personnel will be deployed near water bodies frequented by revellers after Holi celebrations,” said Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo. This apart, about 10 platoons of police force will be deployed here to maintain law and order. “Strike Force comprising seven to eight personnel will be attached with the police stations here to deal with any emergency and five additional PCR vans will be engaged to conduct patrolling to ensure smooth passage of the festival,” said Sahoo.