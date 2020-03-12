Small railway stations to have ticket booking agents

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Railway passengers will not have to wait in queues in small stations anymore as East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to engage Station Ticket Booking Agents (STBAs) at all non-sub-urban (NSG-5 and 6) categories stations under its jurisdictions.

The selected agents will sell unreserved tickets through computerised Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) and get commission as per the slabs depending on the sale of tickets by them.

The decision was taken in the wake of the direction from the Ministry of Railways to engage STBAs at small railway stations considering the safety-related responsibilities of Assistant Station Masters (ASMs) who sell train tickets in these stations.

Of 233 NSG-5 and 6 stations under ECoR jurisdiction, STBAs have been engaged in 132 railway stations. Though a fresh engagement drive will be conducted for the rest of the stations, number of agents in other stations can also be increased keeping in mind the flow of passengers.

A railway spokesperson said the number of counters in a station for engaging STBAs will be assessed by railway administration through a committee comprising officers of Commercial, Operation and Accounts departments. “ECoR will engage the STBAs from the local block or tehsil where the station is located. The step will encourage local employment and lessen the burden on ASMs,” he said.

The computerised UTS will be provided by railways with maintenance facilities, electricity and hiring of channel along with free space. STBA operators will be allowed to sell all types of non-concessional unreserved tickets, including platform tickets and season tickets. This apart, renewal of season tickets and issue of senior citizen concession tickets will be done at the UTS counters operated by STBAs.

All other concessional tickets requiring documentary proof before issue of tickets can be issued by STBAs after permission from the ASM concerned.

As decided, applications will be called for through a notification to engage STBAs. The applicants seeking engagement must be above 18 years of age and should have cleared minimum Class X examination.