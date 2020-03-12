STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman assaulted by two men in Bhubaneswar

The incident, that took place on Tuesday, came to light after a CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman was assaulted by two men on a busy road near Bindu Sagar in Old Town area sparking outrage in the city.

The clip showed the men punching and kicking the woman, Sabita Sethi, a resident of the area. Sethi was manhandled by at least two of them, while others present at the spot attempted to rescue her but to no avail. The woman was also heckled constantly before she lost her balance and fell on the road.

“On Tuesday evening, the anti-socials pelted stones at my relative’s house and hurled abuses at them. My sister-in-law Sabita, who was returning after dropping her child at tuition, confronted the miscreants, they started attacking her,” said a Sabita’s relative Rashmi Ranjan Swain.

Swain said the club’s members were attempting to encroach upon a portion of the land belonging to Sethis.
“The woman and the club’s members had earlier approached Lingaraj police and lodged complaints against each other over the land dispute,” said a police officer. The authorities had also imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the area, he added.  

Meanwhile, police registered a case and Zone-II ACP Bishnu Prasad Patra is inquiring into the matter. “We are questioning some persons and are likely to detain the accused by tonight,” he added.

