More details on purchases queers pitch for OSMCL

BHUBANESWAR : As more details of procurement of fully automatic bio-chemistry analysers for strengthening laboratory testing facilities across public hospitals come to the fore, the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) is increasingly coming under cloud. Its alleged arbitrary procurement policy aimed at excluding the gamut of vendors to favour select ones disregarding Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines on encouraging Indian industry notwithstanding, it is now learnt that the State Government will incur excess cost running into crores in purchase of auto-analysers. The qualified bidders have reportedly quoted double the price of the machines than those offered by established Indian manufacturers.

As reported earlier, the tender for 42 fully automatic bio-chemistry analysers of two specifications of 33 and nine machines respectively were opened last week and two bidders – each offering the same model of the same manufacturer – have qualified. OSMCL sources said, 33 machines have been offered at around `22 lakh and `20 lakh each while for the nine higher specification ones `32 lakh per machine has been quoted. In contrast, top quality Indian certified machines are available at `9 lakh for the former and `15 lakh for the latter. Resultantly, the State Government is set to incur an additional cost of around `5 crore in purchase of the machines.

Managing Director, OSMCL, Yamini Sarangi said she was unaware of the quoted prices by the qualified bidders but stated they had conformed to the set eligibility criteria. Incidentally, questions are being raised over the eligibility criteria fixed by OSMCL that not only deviates from the principles of providing a level-playing field for Indian manufacturers and promoting ‘Make In India’ but also appears to blatantly favour certain companies. While initiating two separate tenders for the auto-analysers through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) platform on January 4, 2020, the agency had not specified the quality certification requirement.

On January 24, it issued a separate notice specifying additional requirement of “USFDA and CE approved” for the bids and uploaded it in its own portal without incorporating it in the GeM platform.

This was objected by the GeM management, which wrote to OSMCL stating that buyers are not allowed to set additional terms and conditions regarding bids on GeM portal in external websites. “This is against the terms and conditions of GeM and also against transparency”, the GeM stated. Sources said, there was a clever incorporation of ‘USFDA and CE approval’, making both mandatory in case of auto-analysers, while allowing ‘USFDA or CE approval’ in other equally important machines like horizontal electrophoresis that is used for DNA profiling, forensics, microbial identification and molecular diagnostics etc. This was designed to favour a particular company and particular vendor as even those having CE certification were slyly debarred from participating, they alleged.

The MoHFW has mandated that wherever Indian quality standards are available, organisations should not insist on USFDA or CE. Only when there is no Indian standard available for a product, USFDA or CE certification can be sought. Sarangi stated that there was nothing wrong as “the golden parameters set by the State Technical Committee were being adhered to.” The MD, however, could not clarify how USFDA certified products were established to be superior than Indian standard ones. And, was there a technical evaluation of domestic products to establish their inferior quality? “Favouring specific suppliers smacks of ulterior interests,” sources said.

Procurement of machines

Tender for 42 fully automatic bio-chemistry analysers of two specifications were opened last week

Two bidders, each offering the same model of the same manufacturer, have qualified

33 machines offered at around Rs 22 lakh and Rs 20 lakh each

9 higher specification machines quoted at Rs 32 lakh per machine

Contrast picture

Top quality Indian certified machines available at Rs 9 lakh for the 33 machines and Rs 15 lakh for the 9 ones

State Govt to incur additional cost of around Rs 5 crore in purchase of the machines

Ministry mandate

Wherever Indian quality standards are available, organisations should not insist on USFDA or CE. Only when there is no Indian standard available for a product, USFDA or CE certification can be sought