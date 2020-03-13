STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ORMAS masks to shield COVID-19

The agency has engaged five SHGs of the district in stitching of masks to cater to the growing demand.

Women making face masks to be supplied to medicine shops in Cuttack | Express

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: With face masks steadily vanishing from the market following novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) scare, the State-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has roped in women self-help groups (SHGs) to meet the shortage. 

After one-day training by ORMAS, more than 150 members of Budhi Bamana in Nischintakoili, Maa Mangala in Banki, Baba Sankareswar in Kantapada and Haji Ali in the city have started making masks.
Joint Chief Executive Officer of ORMAS, Cuttack, Bipin Rout said, “The primary activity of all the five producer groups is tailoring. ORMAS has imparted training and provided all raw materials and machines to prepare the masks.

During swine flu scare in 2008-09, Haji Ali group had undertaken the task of making masks which were a big hit with consumers in the market. Now, considering the scarcity and demand of masks in the market, the SHGs have been encouraged for manufacturing and marketing of the product, Rout said. “At first, samples were sent to 15 pharmaceutical outlets and after observing their response, we engaged

five SHGs for large-scale production,” he added. Though the members of SHGs are making the masks in a sanitised manner, the users are advised to go for home sterilisation before using it. These masks are 100 per cent cotton and washable, and can be reused at least for 15 days after home sterilisation. The cost of a mask produced by the SHGs is only `10 while price of other masks in the market is above `20 per piece, said Rout.

While the cost of production of a mask is `8, each member of SHGs is now being able to earn at least `300 per day by devoting 4 to 5 hours. Each SHG produces around 150 masks per day. “We have already supplied 12,000 masks to different medicine shops and hospitals in the last six days and also started receiving orders from leading pharmaceutical companies,” said Rina Moharana, Udyog Mitra (Livelihood Support Person) of Maa Mangala SHG.

