Sarangi seeks probe on temple fund

Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking her intervention for release of Shree Jagannath temple

Published: 13th March 2020 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking her intervention for release of Shree Jagannath temple funds locked in crisis-hit Yes Bank. Drawing her attention to the uncertainty surrounding the Rs 545 crore deposits in the capital-starved private bank, Sarangi said people of Odisha are deeply anguished after the bank was put under moratorium by RBI.

“The people of Odisha are deeply anguished about the deposit of Rs 545 crore by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in the crisis-hit Yes Bank,” Sarangi said. Questions are being raised as to why SJTA, functioning under the State Government, has deposited the funds in a private bank in flagrant violation of the laid down guidelines for parking funds in nationalised banks.

“This move (of the SJTA) smells of conspiracy on the part of officials concerned of the State Government to serve their pecuniary interests in connivance with the Yes Bank authorities,” he added. Handing over a letter to Sitharaman, Sarangi said this is an emotive issue for millions of Jagannath devotees who felt this may be impartially probed to fix responsibility on officials concerned for transferring the funds from nationalised banks to Yes Bank.“I request you to issue necessary instruction to the RBI for return of the funds deposited in Yes Bank to SJTA,” the letter said.Sarangi called on Sitharaman a day after a delegation of BJD MPs met the Finance Minister in her Parliament chamber.

