STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cuttack's SCB Medical College conducts its first novel knee replacement surgery

A team of doctors led by Associate Professor Dr Atanu Mohanty performed the surgery on 45-year-old Urmila Nahak of Kairasi village in Ganjam district on February 24.

Published: 14th March 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Urmila Nahak

Urmila Nahak. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orthopaedics department of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) has successfully conducted the first unicondylar knee replacement surgery on a woman recently.

A team of doctors led by Associate Professor Dr Atanu Mohanty performed the surgery on 45-year-old Urmila Nahak of Kairasi village in Ganjam district on February 24.

Nahak, who belongs to a poor family, had been suffering from acute pain in her right knee joint for the last six years. She first consulted some local physicians and hospitals, and then many orthopedicians in and outside the State. As the pain did not subside, she was admitted to SCB on January 16.

After pre-operative examination and investigation, a diagnostic arthroscopy was conducted on her affected knee on January 27. It was found that her lateral condyle on femur and tibia were completely damaged, following which it was decided to go for unicondylar knee replacement surgery.

The financial constraint, which was a major hindrance for the surgery, was overcome by Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) through which all requirements, including implants, were sanctioned. After surgery, Urmila resumed her daily activities within a couple of days.

"This sort of complicated surgery was conducted for the first time in a Government-run hospital of the State free of cost under BSKY," said Dr Mohanty.

The advantage of this surgery in comparison to total knee replacement is that complication following unicondylar operation is very minimal with patients recovering quickly. The normal anatomical architecture of the knee joint, including bone, cartilage, ligaments, is preserved so that a patient can do his/her all activities like heavy sports, climbing and hard labour works without any restriction, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SCB Medical College Urmila Nahak Knee replacement
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp