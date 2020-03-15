STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Advisory to eco-tourism sites; Nandankanan closed till March 31 amid coronavirus threat

Tourists with complaints of cough, cold, muscle pain or difficulty in breathing will be kept in observation and shifted to district headquarter hospital for testing.

Published: 15th March 2020 10:09 AM

Delhi metro passenger wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha wildlife wing on Saturday announced closure of Nandankanan and Kapilash zoos from Sunday till March-end. Issuing an advisory, PCCF (Wildlife) HS Upadhyay asked eco-tourism officials to maintain last three months travel history of tourists, especially those from outside Odisha, visiting the eco-tourism spots.

Site managers have been asked to maintain a daily register with detailed information on cleaning of rooms and linen.

Emergency control room will function round-the-clock during this period and officials can be reached at 94372 79340, said wildlife officials.

Meanwhile, deputy director, Nandankanan Zoological Park, Jayanta Das said the zoo and botanical garden will remain closed from Sunday till March 15 as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Regional Science Centre in Bhubaneswar too will remain closed till month-end.

