Bhubaneswar civic body focus on sanitation amid coronavirus scare

The masks are allegedly being sold at a much higher price by some chemist shops taking advantage of the rising demand, sources said.

Aahar centre staff serve food wearing face masks in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A day after the state government declared COVID-19 a state disaster, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation  announced a slew of measures to effectively deal with the virus.

Amid reports of shortage of masks and hand sanitisers, three squads have been formed by zonal deputy commissioners in the city to crackdown on hoarders of these products, said Corporation Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

Informing about other measures taken Chaudhary said health officers have been asked to focus more on hygiene, sanitation, timely lifting of garbage in slum areas and spraying disinfectant in residential and public places.

The Corporation, along with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), will install display boards at major places in the city on corona do’s and don’ts and ensure hand wash facilities in office areas as well as congregation points.

Bio-metric attendance system has been stopped in BMC, BDA and BSCL offices while sanitation inspectors and ward officers have been asked to impose Rs 500 penalty on persons found spitting ‘paan’ in offices and workplace.

Nodal officers of Aahar Centres and Deputy Commissioner of Welfare were also asked to ensure hand wash facility at the centres and shelters for urban homeless.

The deputy zonal commissioners have also been asked to issue necessary instruction to important temples to ensure maintenance of hand wash facility for devotees. 

On organising marriages and thread ceremonies, Chaudhary said “though there is no restriction on organising such functions, people have been advised to postpone the events till situation improves. They have also been asked to avoid mass gathering.”

The BMC has suspended all its mass awareness programmes and public events. Civic officials have been asked to make field visits individually everyday for at least two hours to inspect implementation of the Corporation’s order and raise awareness among citizens on hygiene and sanitation. 

Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation) Subhendu Sahu said IEC material will be distributed and mike announcement on do’s and don’ts to prevent COVID-19 will be made.

