Coronavirus impact: Police raid medicine stores in Bhubaneswar  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Sunday conducted a surprise inspection in medicine stores here in the wake of complaints that some of the shops sold face masks and sanitisers at high price.

The police also asked the druggists to refrain from illegal hoarding and profiteering from the sale of masks and hand sanitisers.

They warned them of penal actions under Essential Commodities Act if found flouting the norms.

“Inspection was carried out over 50 shops in the city to ensure that masks and hand sanitisers are being sold at maximum retail price and there is no black marketing due to huge demand of the commodities,” said Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo.

Checks were carried out at 45 medicine shops within Laxmisagar police limits and 17 under Nayapalli police limits.

Sources said police also conducted checks in civil dress to ascertain whether the products are being sold at maximum retail price.

“Many shops do not have stock of masks and sanitisers. However, shops having stock have been warned not to get involved in black marketing taking advantage of the huge demand,” said a police officer.

Police had received information that some shops were selling masks and hand sanitisers at exorbitant prices.