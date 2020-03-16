Sale of face masks soar, sanitisers sold out in Bhubaneswar amid coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite the State Government warning, sale of face masks at higher rates than maximum retail price (MRP) continues unabated in the Capital City.

The hand sanitisers have also vanished from the shelves of many chemists and retail stores owing to surge in demands.

The coronavirus scare has triggered demand for the items in the city. In absence of strong enforcement, some medicine stores in the city were selling masks at 10 times of their price to the panicky buyers.

The 3M 9004Ing mask, which was priced at Rs 15 per piece in online, was being sold at Rs 150 by a chemist at Bapuji Nagar here.

“The masks are being sold at exorbitant price. Strict enforcement is needed to prevent its black marketing,” said a Navy officer, who came to a chemist shop in Bapuji Nagar to purchase it.

The black marketing of the product was also rampant in other parts of the city.

A medicine store at Rasulgarh Square refused to provide bill for a mask which was sold at Rs 100. Even the mask didn’t have MRP on it.

“The mask, which costs around Rs 20-Rs 30 per piece, is now priced at Rs 90,” the chemist said.

A medicine store in Kharvel Nagar claimed that the mask they are purchasing doesn’t have MRP printed on it.

“We are purchasing the masks at Rs 130-Rs 135,” he said, adding that the supply is not adequate. Anil Sahu, a resident, claimed that he purchased a mask at Rs 400 against its actual price of Rs 400.

"He also purchased a 100-ml sanitiser at Rs 350. Sahu requested the State Government to stop sale of essential products at higher price than the MRP.

Four officials posted as OSD in Health department

The State Government has appointed four senior officials as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Health and Family Welfare department in addition to their own duties till June 30 for enforcement of Odisha COVID-19 Regulation-2020.

The officers posted as OSD in the department are Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chief General Manager of OMFED with additional charge of CEO in Hockey Promotion Council, P Anvesha Reddy, Executive Director of OMC with additional charge in OMECL, Patil Ashish Ishwar, Executive Director of GRIDCO and Divakara TS, OSD in the OCAC.