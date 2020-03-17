STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

COVID-19: Bhubaneswar witnesses rush at retail outlets day after government orders closure of malls  

Prabhat Behera, manager of a retail store in Jharpada said the sale of staple food items and personal care products between 10 am and 4 pm on Monday was double compared to a normal business day.

Published: 17th March 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Wearing masks, people buy vegetables at a market in Bhubaneswar.

Wearing masks, people buy vegetables at a market in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A day after the State Government directed closure of shopping malls amidst COVID-19 scare, customers rushed to convenience stores to stock up on staple food items in the Capital on Monday.

Rohan Mohanty, an employee of a retail outlet at Saheed Nagar, said there was an unprecedented rush since morning.

“Between 10 am and 5 pm, staple food items like, rice, lentil (dal), wheat flour, cooking oil and others, worth over Rs 1.4 lakh were sold against a maximum sale of `1 lakh on any normal business day,” he said.

Similarly, personal care products like hand sanitisers, hand wash, soaps, wet tissue papers and other such items worth Rs 1.5 lakh were sold by the store against sales worth Rs 60,000 on any other day.

Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi on Sunday ordered closure of all malls in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar till March 31 but allowed commercial establishments selling essential commodities like groceries, vegetables and fruits, milk and medicines to remain open to facilitate customers.

Prabhat Behera, manager of a retail store in Jharpada said the sale of staple food items and personal care products between 10 am and 4 pm on Monday was double compared to a normal business day.

Though there is heavy rush, we are limiting the entry of customers at a time by closing the main gate of the store, he added.

Prashant Nayak, manager of a convenience store in Unit-IV, said there was a surge in customers on Monday but they could not abide by the direction of police as some buyers entered into a heated argument with them over closure of main gate in intervals. Locals rushed to the stores anticipating shortage of essential commodities in the coming days if the State Government decides to direct closure of grocery shops as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Odisha shutdown Bhubaneswar
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp