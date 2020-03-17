DGP warns suspects for irresponsible behaviour

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Any person suspected of having coronavirus behaving irresponsibly will face penal action. Issuing a direction to the Superintendents of Polices, Railway SPs of Cuttack and Rourkela and Twin City DCPs here on Monday, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said action must be taken against any person behaving negligently under relevant sections of law.

A senior officer said such acts by the suspect or his relative will be punishable under Section 269 of IPC (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which can likely spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (whoever malignantly does any act which can spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life).

For such an offence a person can be booked under Section 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of IPC, the officer added.

State Government officers were authorised recently to impose restrictions on public gatherings by invoking powers under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Any violation is punishable under Section 188 of IPC. The Commissioner of Police has been authorised under Section 35 of Odisha Urban Police Act to prescribe regulations in case of any epidemic outbreak.

In another development, a meeting was held at Police Seva Bhawan here on Monday to review the measures to combat spread of coronavirus. Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi emphasised that police personnel are emergency workers and they too need to be protected in case any epidemic breaks out. To ensure their safety, masks and hand sanitisers have already been provided, said Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo.

Earlier, the Commissioner had announced that any police personnel feeling unwell can go on leave only on doctor’s recommendation and before applying for a leave.