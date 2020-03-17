Opt for work from home: Bhubaneswar Municipal corporation advises corporate offices

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In another step towards checking the spread of coronavirus, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Monday advised corporate houses to encourage ‘work from home’ culture.

Issuing Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for corporate houses, BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said work from home concept must be adopted to the maximum extent and sick staff advised to home isolation.

The corporate offices have also been asked to share details of foreign clients who had visited the city recently and not invite clients/experts from outside the state or country.

He also advised public and private firms to avoid organising meetings, seminars and conferences to prevent public gathering.

Apart from corporate houses, BMC also issued SoP for other stakeholders including parks, religious institutions, hotels and lodges, market complexes, restaurants, eateries and kalyan mandaps.

The city parks under BMC jurisdiction will function from 6 am to 2 pm and visitors will be allowed to visit the facility only for walking, jogging and physical exercise.

Instructions to maintain hygiene and sanitation at religious institutions, hotels, restaurants, food joints and roadside eateries have been issued to authorities concerned.

The BMC Commissioner also said the Government or private parties will require to obtain permission from the civic body for any kind of sports event in the city.