STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Opt for work from home: Bhubaneswar Municipal corporation advises corporate offices

The corporate offices have also been asked to share details of foreign clients who had visited the city recently and not invite clients/experts from outside the State or country.

Published: 17th March 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

work from home

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In another step towards checking the spread of coronavirus, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Monday advised corporate houses to encourage ‘work from home’ culture. 

Issuing Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for corporate houses, BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said work from home concept must be adopted to the maximum extent and sick staff advised to home isolation.

The corporate offices have also been asked to share details of foreign clients who had visited the city recently and not invite clients/experts from outside the state or country.

He also advised public and private firms to avoid organising meetings, seminars and conferences to prevent public gathering.

Apart from corporate houses, BMC also issued SoP for other stakeholders including parks, religious institutions, hotels and lodges, market complexes, restaurants, eateries and kalyan mandaps.

The city parks under BMC jurisdiction will function from 6 am to 2 pm and visitors will be allowed to visit the facility only for walking, jogging and physical exercise.

Instructions to maintain hygiene and sanitation at religious institutions, hotels, restaurants, food joints and roadside eateries have been issued to authorities concerned.

The BMC Commissioner also said the Government or private parties will require to obtain permission from the civic body for any kind of sports event in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Bhubaneswar coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp