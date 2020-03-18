COVID-19 impact: Three-phase matric paper checking to prevent mass gathering of teachers in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Board of Secondary Education has decided to conduct phase-wise evaluation of matriculation answer-papers to avoid mass gathering of teachers at the designated centres.

As many as 16,000 evaluators will check High School Certificate answer papers of 5.61 lakh students at 61 centres across the State, beginning March 19.

It has been decided that evaluation of papers will be done in three phases between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm every day till April 10.

Board officials said the timing of evaluation for Odia and SSC papers will be 8.30 am to 2.30 pm, while English and GSC papers will be 9.30 am to 3.30 pm.

The answer-sheets of Hindi, Sanskrit and Mathematics will be checked from 10.30 am to 4.30 am every day.

The examiners/evaluators have also been directed to reach and leave their respective centres on the given time to minimise gathering.

The unit-wise seat chart of examiners/evaluators will be displayed on the notice board at the main entrance of the evaluation centres to help them directly reach their designated rooms by avoiding gathering at one place.

The evaluators have been directed to use sanitisers before entering the premises and maintain at least one metre distance from one another in the room during duty hour at the centre.

A meeting of chief examiners, deputy chief examiners, examiners and scrutinisers of the centres is scheduled on March 18.

The Board has appointed 788 chief examiners, 1,536 deputy chief examiners, 11,837 examiners and 1,576 scruitinisers for evaluation work which will continue till April 10.

Secretary in the School and Mass Education department had also convened a meeting in this regard on Monday in the Capital asking department officials to ensure that all measures are in the place.