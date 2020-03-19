STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Battling coronavirus: Daily markets in Bhubaneswar to be closed after 6 pm

As a precautionary measure, the state government has also closed all shops in malls expect those selling food, grocery, medicine and other essential items.

Published: 19th March 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Few passengers are seen at Bhubaneswar railway station on Wednesday amid coronavirus scare. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up measures to keep coronavirus pandemic in check, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday imposed restrictions on functioning of daily markets in the city.

The civic body announced closure of 17 major daily markets and haats, including Unit-I, II, III, Saheed Nagar, Old Town, Nageswar Tangi, Nayapalli and Damana, after 6 pm to prevent unnecessary gathering. While the order will come into effect from Thursday, the daily markets will now function for 12 hours, from 6 am to 6 pm, till March-end.

Officials said the move comes after the BMC observed uncontrollable crowd in these markets in the evening in contrast to its order for regulation of mass gatherings at public places to check possible spread of the virus in the city.

The civic body asked its Zonal Deputy Commissioners to review the situation of other markets and weekly haats under their jurisdictions and submit proposal for regulation of time there. It also asked the market associations to follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued earlier strictly.

As a precautionary measure, the State Government has also closed all shops in malls expect those selling food, grocery, medicine and other essential items.

The civic body, on the day, also sealed 10 guest houses and marriage halls in Ashok Nagar, Jayadev Vihar, Gadakana and Brahmeswarpatna areas for not following the COVID-19 guidelines and SOP issued by the Government.

COVID 19 LIVE | Eight more test positive in Telangana, India total cases 170

Meanwhile, the BMC has decided to launch a door-to-door visit to collect information on recent travel history of households. A total of 374 anganwadi workers along with other field staff will visit the households to collect the information.

BMC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Srimanta Mishra said the civic body has asked the members of SHGs and transgenders engaged in collection of holding tax to wear masks and maintain hygiene and safe distance.

Other measures

BMC to launch a drive to collect information on recent travel history of households
374 anganwadi workers and other field staff will visit the households to collect information
SHGs and transgenders engaged in collection of holding tax asked to wear masks and maintain hygiene

