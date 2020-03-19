STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha hoteliers seek revival support to tackle coronavirus

The hoteliers’ body sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention to direct banks to cooperate and defer payment of EMIs and interests till the situation normalises.

Published: 19th March 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hit hard by COVID-19, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) on Wednesday sought the support of Centre to overcome the financial crisis.

“Most of the hotel owners have taken loans from the bank. Banks should be advised to cooperate with us in deferring payment of interest and EMIs in view of the crisis. Similar relief measures have already been taken by countries like USA and China,” said Chairman of HRAO, JK Mohanty.

COVID 19 LIVE | Eight more test positive in Telangana, India total cases 170

The hotel owners have also urged to postpone all statutory dues like GST, advance tax payment, EPF and ESIC at the Central government level and waiver of fees for upcoming licences and renewal of permits (BMC Holding Tax, Ground Water Fee, Electricity Fee) at the state government level till revival of the trade.

“We also demand a complete GST holiday for tourism, travel and hospitality industry for the next 12 months and immediate sanction of funds on the lines of MGNREGS to support basic salary with direct transfer to affected tourism employees,” Mohanty said.

Appreciating the efforts of the government in taking proactive measures for containment of the spread of coronavirus, the hoteliers body indicated that all hotels are spending extra money and manpower to maintain hygiene level and have taken up it as a mission. On Tuesday, HRAO has requested Odisha Government to waive state GST till normalcy is restored.

