Coronavirus: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation intensifies measures for lockdown enforcement

Three squads formed in North, South-East and South-West Zones of the city have been provided with a section of police force each to carry out activities as per the standard operating procedures.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:49 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday stepped up measures for strong enforcement of week-long lockdown across the city as announced by Odisha government on Saturday.

After the health department issued a lockdown order for five districts, seven towns and the Capital, BMC regulated functioning of essentials stores in the city further and said that ice-cream parlours, betel shops, will also remain closed.

An official of the civic body said that fruit vendors will not be allowed to sell juice. However, liquor shops will remain open during the lockdown period while all parks will be totally closed.

Three squads formed in North, South-East and South-West Zones of the city have been provided with a section of police force each to carry out activities as per the standard operating procedures from Monday, said BMC Additional Commissioner Abanikant Pattnaik.

BMC is also set to introduce special ID card its field staff. BMC Deputy Commissioner Subhendu Sahu said arrangements are also in place for Janata Curfew on Sunday.

