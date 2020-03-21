STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus risk: Hand sanitisers missing from ATM counters in Odisha

Published: 21st March 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

A man drawing money from ATM in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

A man drawing money from ATM in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The cash dispensing machines or ATMs are the most contaminated surfaces in public areas and potent carriers of coronavirus. Yet, most of the ATMs in the city are not properly disinfected and do not have hand sanitizer despite strict instructions to banks.

In its advisory issued on March 17, the Finance department had asked all banks to sanitize ATM counters every day through security guards to check spread of coronavirus. It had also asked them to keep hand sanitizers in each of their ATMs and advise customers to use it before and after using the machines.

However, around 80 per cent ATMs of different banks on Cuttack-Puri road did not have hand sanitizers. On Thursday, some of the ATMs of private and nationalised banks on the stretch had a thick layer of dust covering the cash dispensing machines.

The situation was similar in other parts of the city. Interestingly, there was no hand sanitiser even in the ATM on Odisha Lok Seva Bhawan premises, the seat of State administration.

Finance department has clearly asked Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) to ensure that its volunteers inspect the ATM counters regularly and report any violation in this regard to the Government for appropriate action. The department had even warned that lapses in implementation of the advisory will be viewed seriously.

With Odisha having around 7,000 ATMs and lakhs of people using them everyday, these kiosks could be a source for spread of the virus, if community-level transmission takes shape. People have urged the Government to ensure strong enforcement of its advisory in banks and ATMs to keep coronavirus at bay.

Govt requests banks to stock adequate cash

Bhubaneswar: The Government on Friday requested banks to ensure that sufficient cash is available in all branches and ATMs across the State. In letters to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and different banks, the Finance department said the Government has been taking several measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, including release of old-age pension in advance. “Since it is a crucial time, public may also require more cash in hand. Keeping this in view, it is requested to make available sufficient cash in the currency chests, bank branches, ATM counters across the State to meet the exigencies,” the letter said and added “It may be ensured that no bank/ATM counter goes without cash in near future.”

