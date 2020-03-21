COVID-19 scare: Private institutes in Bhubaneswar tell staff to work from home, give paid leave

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Desperate times call for desperate measures. As the Odisha government imposes near

complete lockdown for a week from Sunday to keep coronavirus pandemic in check, several firms and institutes, including private universities, in the city have started encouraging work from home and paid leave culture to ward off the COVID-19 threat.



A number of IT firms, corporate houses and media organisations in the Capital suggested their employees to work from home on Saturday. With restrictions on plying of vehicles and gathering of more than seven persons at a place, many hotels and restaurants also implemented the orders.



Thin traffic was witnessed on Bhubaneswar roads due to introduction of odd-even formula from Saturday. Major markets and commercial establishments and educational institutions remained shut on the day.



KIIT University and KISS officials said that they have given compulsory paid leave to around 5,000 non-teaching staff. KISS has also advised its 15,000 senior students to create awareness on coronavirus among tribal community in the State.

KIIT and KISS founder and MP Achyuta Samanta said awareness is key to fight coronavirus. "The spirit of solidarity must be at the centre of our efforts to defeat COVID-19. We will beat it," he said.