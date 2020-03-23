STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

After Janta Curfew, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack resonates with appreciation

However, medicine stores and petrol pumps were open to provide services to the people in case of any emergency.

Published: 23rd March 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Public expressing gratitude to the warriors of the battle against Coronavirus by clap banging utensils in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

Public expressing gratitude to the warriors of the battle against Coronavirus by clap banging utensils in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Bhubaneswar and Cuttack shut down on Sunday in response to the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Janta Curfew to slow down the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

But at 5 pm, the two cities made a huge noise to show their appreciation for health workers who are serving across the nation braving their lives. The sound of conch, gongs and even steel utensils resonated from apartments, posh residential colonies, government quarters and slums as people showed up in response to Modi’s ‘pause and applause’ gesture.

Earlier in the day, business establishments across districts remained closed, while public transport was suspended. Shops, including stand-alone ones remained closed and roads, including the National Highway (NH-16), wore a deserted look in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. However, medicine stores and petrol pumps were open to provide services to the people in case of any emergency.

In Bhubaneswar, police personnel were deployed across major junctions and were seen creating awareness on COVID-19 and requesting the citizens to return to their homes if there was no emergency. People travelling for medical emergency were allowed to proceed after showing the prescriptions to the police. People wanting to board flights or receive family members at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) were also allowed by the police.

However, passengers returning to the city from various parts of the country were left stranded at the railway station as they could not arrange any conveyance to return to their homes. "I and my wife arrived here from Ahmedabad in the morning but are unable to arrange any conveyance to return to our home in Cuttack," said Subhas Chandra Sahoo, a passenger.

He alleged that passengers were not being scanned at the railway station while exiting and this posed a huge risk of the spread of the virus. "Thermal scanners were used to check our temperature before we boarded the train in Ahmedabad but here in Bhubaneswar, the passengers are allowed to leave without any check," said Sahoo.

Another person, Suresh Bhuyan, who returned from Surat with three others, decided to walk till Baramunda hoping to find a bus to return to his home in Aska but in vain. Commissionerate Police also ferried some passengers who wanted to board their flights from BPIA, while food was provided to people stranded at Baramunda bus stand, said a police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Cuttack Odisha curfew Twin City curfew Janta Curfew Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp