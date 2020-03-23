Auto-rickshaws, taxis fleece passengers in Bhubaneswar amid 'Janta Curfew'

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As public transportation came to a halt in the Capital City on Sunday following Janata Curfew and near total lockdown, passengers narrated the ordeal of how cab drivers tried to fleece them by charging more than the actual fare.

Manish Priyadarshi, a youth who landed at Bhubaneswar airport from Hyderabad at 11 am, said, "The taxi drivers were charging so high that he finally called one of his friends to pick him up from Acharya Vihar."

He said though the mobile apps of private cab service providers were showing the fare from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack around Rs 400 to Rs 450, the cab drivers, however, were demanding Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200. The individual taxi operators were also demanding similar fare, he alleged.