IIT-Bhubaneswar runs online classes amid coronavirus scare

IIT-Bhubaneswar Prof Raja Kumar said that the live video lectures can be streamed by a student on a desktop or laptop or even on a mobile phone.

IIT-Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Facebook/ IIT Bhubaneswar)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With educational institutions remaining closed in the State following coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar (IIT-BBS) is conducting live video streaming of theory classes to run academic programmes smoothly for its students and keep possible spread of the virus in check.

IIT-BBS officials said after COVID-19 outbreak, some students decided to stay in hostels while some others went home. The classes, however, are being video streamed live by students. "The faculty members have been asked to work from home and stream their video lectures to students wherever they are. The students can put their questions live through chat and same can be immediately answered by a teacher. This is done to ensure that the semester of the students is saved, in the unlikely case of a prolonged crisis," said Prof Raja Kumar, Director of IIT-BBS. 

He said that the live video lectures can be streamed by a student on a desktop or laptop or even on a mobile phone. The institute is making use of Microsoft Teams software through which online lectures are being facilitated for students. Attendance is also being taken online through the system. 

"Our students staying anywhere in the world can access the lectures. This will also help students save them from sickness due to isolation and subsequent academic pressure," the IIT-BBS director said. 

He said the institute has asked hostel workers to stay inside the campus and procured equipment for thermal screening of those coming from outside. "Safety against the coronavirus is of utmost importance for us. We also observed the Janata Curfew on our campus," he said. 

