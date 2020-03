By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) that manages Mo Bus service in the Capital on Sunday said it will offer limited service only for passengers who are coming from airport or for those who are in need of medical care.

The riders, however, will require to show valid documents for availing the Mo Bus service, it clarified. CRUT officials said they also started a shuttle bus service to help 104 call centre staff and health workers to reach their offices in the city.