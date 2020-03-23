Odisha lockdown: Private vehicles, taxis allowed only for emergency in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: No private vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws will be allowed to ply in Twin City during the lockdown period till March 29 but all emergency cases would be addressed. In case of any emergency or a citizen wanting to board a flight, he/she can dial 100 and request police to grant him/her permission to travel in a private or commercial vehicle.

They will get a text message on their mobile phones along with a number and date for which the travel permission has been granted. People will have to show the message to police during the checking to proceed further.

Similarly, the Central and State Government offices exempted from the lockdown can use vehicles, but police have requested them to work with a limited number of staff. Sources said the passengers arriving at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and bus stand here can board a taxi or an auto-rickshaw as a limited number of vehicle operators have received permission from the police.

"People wanting to purchase groceries and essentials will have to walk till their nearest stores," said Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi. Over 50 platoons of police force and 300 officers have been deployed in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to enforce the lockdown announced by the State Government.

Cops extend hand to elders

In another move, Commissionerate Police have contacted over 7,000 senior citizens in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and urged them to isolate themselves from other family members as old-age persons are more vulnerable to coronavirus. Those staying alone can request their neighbours to buy groceries for them and leave the articles at their doorsteps. If any senior citizen does not have a neighbour, then they can approach the police to buy the essential goods for them.