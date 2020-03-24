STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhubaneswar residents ignore lockdown, move on streets

Several commuters indulging in non-essential travel intercepted near railway station, manage to give the police a slip in Capital city.

Security personnel checking vehicles during lockdown at Jaydev Vihar Square in Bhubaneswar on Monday | BISWANATH SWAIN

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After  a thumping response to the Janata Curfew by the denizens of Bhubaneswar on Sunday, Monday came as rude shock.

The scenes on the roads and thoroughfares despite imposition of a week-long total lockdown in the Capital city gave an impression that the people deemed to have done their duty and were free from the shackles.

People and vehicles flocked into the roads defying all restrictions giving the police a tough time in enforcing the lockdown. Even the appeal of Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi to the people to walk to their nearest grocery and medicine stores fell flat.

The traffic flow at several junctions in the Capital like Rasulgarh, Unit-IV, Bapuji Nagar, Soubhagya Nagar to Khandagiri Square and Kalinga Hospital Square besides other areas was near normal.

A senior police officer said “The task was not difficult on the first day of lockdown as maximum people stayed indoors to observe Janata curfew. From Monday the challenge was to allow only Central and State Government employees, healthcare officials, bank staff and officials of other establishments exempted from lockdown.”

Police intercepted many persons near Station Square blocking movement of many who were found to be out without any necessity, said the officer. While personnel on checking duty were directing such commuters to meet senior officers present at the spot to explain the reason behind their travel, many taking advantage of the rush, gave the police a slip. Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo, who was patrolling the city, arrived near Station Square and directed police not to allow any commuter involved in non-essential travel.

About 50 platoons police force and over 300 officers have been deployed in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to enforce the lockdown. Amidst the challenges over enforcing lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed the State Governments to ensure that the orders of COVID-19 lockdown are enforced strictly as he noted that many people were not following the measures seriously.

