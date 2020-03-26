STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Odisha lockdown violators shamed in Bhubaneswar, 250 face charges

In many areas of the city, the enforcement teams could be seen intercepting the violators and making them do sit-ups by holding their ears.

A violator being punished by police during enforcement of lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

A violator being punished by police during enforcement of lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police is shaming lockdown violators and warning them not to venture out of their houses till restrictions imposed to contain COVID-19 are lifted.

Police officials also warned many of them not to commit the same offence again by asking them to vow that they will stay indoors, not involve in non-essential travel and maintain social distancing.

“Many people were not adhering to the repeated pleas made by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister to impose self-isolation for which we are forced to take legal action against them,” said a senior police officer.

On Wednesday, five cases were registered and 250 prosecutions were submitted against violators. “Citizens are requested to walk to their nearest grocery shops and medicine stores to purchase essential items. A violator is liable to be arrested under Sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of IPC.  “ said a senior police officer.

Odisha lockdown Bhubaneswar
