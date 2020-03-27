Coronavirus outbreak: In a first, Odisha to set up 1,000-bed 'COVID-19 only' hospitals in Bhubaneswar

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ramping up health infrastructure for COVID care, Odisha Government on Thursday roped in two private sector hospitals in Bhubaneswar to set up 1,000 isolation beds with around 100 beds having critical care facilities at two separate locations in the city.

A tripartite pact was signed between leading private medical colleges - Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital and Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for the state-of-the-art 1,000-bed exclusive facility for the treatment of patients infected with coronavirus.

The hospitals will have 500-bed isolation ward each, including 50-bed ICU equipped with ventilators to manage the emerging situation. The 'COVID only' health units will be functional within the next couple of weeks in phases.

The Government is also planning such hospitals in public and private partnership across the State.

While an agreement was signed between the State Government, KIMS and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), another pact was inked between State Government, SUM Hospital and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) for establishment of two separate COVID hospitals in the city.

Chief spokesperson of the Government on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said Odisha is the first State in the country to have developed such a mechanism to effectively deal with the COVID crisis as the dedicated hospitals will provide treatment free of cost to all patients found positive for coronavirus.

"Continuing with its pro-active measures to contain the pandemic situation, Odisha has launched the unique partnership with the private hospitals and the corporate sector. The partnering PSUs will fund the entire initiative, including the capital expenditure required for the procurement of critical equipment

besides the operating costs of the facilities," he said.

The exclusive COVID patients' care facilities will be established away from the existing hospital complexes to minimise the chance of transmission to others.

The convention centre of SUM Hospital and medicine block of KIMS will be converted into 'COVID only' hospitals.

CEO of KIMS Dr Bishnu Panigrahi said the State needs to learn from already affected countries as the conventional way of response to handle the novel coranavirus is inadequate.

"Developed countries like Italy and the US having world class healthcare systems found it difficult to manage. The number of cases rose exponentially in Italy because they did not have dedicated hospitals for which COVID patients visited normal hospitals affecting other patients and caregivers. That is why we are setting up separate units at a distance from the existing setup," he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the partner hospitals and thanked OMC and MCL for coming forward and working in synergy in the interest of people of the State. He has directed to set up similar facilities in other potential districts.



