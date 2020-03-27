COVID-19 impact: People go in 'circles', as vendors move to open spaces in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Commissionerate Police have acted swiftly to decongest vegetable as well as fruit markets and maintain social distancing in the city.

The first to be relocated were vendors from Unit-I market to the road along Rajmahal Square and AG Square which eased shopping for denizens.

The Corporation has issued a standard operating procedure to ensure social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus. People would have to be in marking spaces with a gap of 2 metres in front of essential commodity stores and designated daily markets. The vendors have been advised to instruct customers to stand in queue while waiting for their turn.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary asked Additional Commissioner (Enforcement) Abanikanta Pattanaik and three zonal deputy commissioners (ZDCs) to ensure implementation of social distancing measure. In daily markets and haats, a distance of 10 metres between two vendors or shopkeepers must be maintained so that there is ample space available for customers and social distancing is implemented robustly. If any daily market or haat continues to witness huge congregation, then the ZDCs in consultation with the market associations will identify vending space in the nearby road or vacant land.

Some vegetable vendors sitting along Rajmahal Square and AG Square will be shifted to Mother’s Public School in Unit-I on Friday, said a police officer. Police also provided gloves to the relocated vegetable vendors. The vegetable vendors from three haats in Jatni as well as markets dealing with non-vegetarian food items have been relocated in open spaces on the day.