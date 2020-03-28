STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After chickening out, price shoots

Dressed chicken was sold at Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kg in Rasulgarh, Canal Road, Saheed Nagar and other parts of the Capital on Thursday and Friday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after being sold at dirt cheap prices, chickens are back in demand. And how! From being sold at less than Rs 20 per kg after coronavirus rumours went wild, chicken prices in parts of Odisha have now skyrocketed to Rs 200 as short supply caused by lockdown has fuelled demand.

Traders said short supply due to lockdown has led to increase in the price of the poultry meat. “The price could go up further as the cost of poultry feed has increased manifold due to disruption in supply chain,” said a poultry trader at GGP Canal road. 

Poultry farmers and traders said they sustained huge loss because of misinformation by some unscrupulous elements who related the poultry meat to coronavirus spread. “The misinformation shattered the State’s poultry sector. It forced us to sell chicken either at throwaway prices or cull them,” said Abdul Rahman, a poultry trader from the city. He said though the State Government raised awareness among people that consumption of poultry meat is safe, they had already burnt their fingers. “I had to bear around `15 lakh loss due to the crisis,” Rahman said. 

President of All Odisha Poultry Forum (AOPF) Haramohan Das said poultry farmers in the State are at the receiving end after the outbreak and subsequent lockdown. After slump in the sale, the shortage of poultry feed has come as a double whammy for the farmers, he said and added that more measures must be taken to ensure that poultry feed supply is not affected in the State due to the lockdown.All along, the prices of egg have also increased in the State due to a jump in demand caused by lockdown and panic buying leading to short supply. 

Costly affair
