STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Bhubaneswar sets up 206-bed isolation facility to treat coronavirus patients

20 ventilators on standby, order placed for another 40; 150 more beds also kept ready

Published: 28th March 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical sciences in Bhubaneswar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Institute of Medical Science here has set up a 206-bed isolation facility with 20 ventilators on standby exclusively for coronavirus patients.

The premier health institution has also started conducting COVID tests free of cost.

Director of the institute Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said the institute is in complete readiness to tackle coronavirus cases.

The AYUSH complex, which is separated from the main hospital building, has 20 isolation beds with 10 ventilators. Besides the 36 private cabins, the entire J Block with 150 beds has been kept ready, she said.

“We have ordered 40 more ventilators that are expected to reach us by end of next month. We have sufficient medical consumables and testing kits to deal with the crisis. Standard operating guidelines has also been prepared for doctors and employees, who will be coming in contact with patients,” she informed.    
As a precautionary measure, regular OPD service has been suspended. Those who are seriously sick and require treatment are being attended to.

All elective surgeries have been cancelled and only urgent life saving surgeries are being performed.

However, casualty is functioning 24x7. “A COVID screening OPD has been opened where suspects are advised to take necessary steps. After screening, a decision on tests are being taken as per protocol. We have decided to start telemedicine services in next couple of days for patients who can consult doctors through the digital platform.

"This would prevent patients from travelling from far off places,” Dr Batmanabane said.

The AIIMS Director said Odisha’s second COVID patient admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital is recovering fast and he has no complication.

He is fit both physically and mentally. All close contacts of the patients are also doing well and they have not yet developed any symptoms. Samples of some of them were tested negative, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS AIIMS Bhubaneswar Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp