AIIMS Bhubaneswar sets up 206-bed isolation facility to treat coronavirus patients

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Institute of Medical Science here has set up a 206-bed isolation facility with 20 ventilators on standby exclusively for coronavirus patients.

The premier health institution has also started conducting COVID tests free of cost.

Director of the institute Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said the institute is in complete readiness to tackle coronavirus cases.

The AYUSH complex, which is separated from the main hospital building, has 20 isolation beds with 10 ventilators. Besides the 36 private cabins, the entire J Block with 150 beds has been kept ready, she said.

“We have ordered 40 more ventilators that are expected to reach us by end of next month. We have sufficient medical consumables and testing kits to deal with the crisis. Standard operating guidelines has also been prepared for doctors and employees, who will be coming in contact with patients,” she informed.

As a precautionary measure, regular OPD service has been suspended. Those who are seriously sick and require treatment are being attended to.

All elective surgeries have been cancelled and only urgent life saving surgeries are being performed.

However, casualty is functioning 24x7. “A COVID screening OPD has been opened where suspects are advised to take necessary steps. After screening, a decision on tests are being taken as per protocol. We have decided to start telemedicine services in next couple of days for patients who can consult doctors through the digital platform.

"This would prevent patients from travelling from far off places,” Dr Batmanabane said.

The AIIMS Director said Odisha’s second COVID patient admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital is recovering fast and he has no complication.

He is fit both physically and mentally. All close contacts of the patients are also doing well and they have not yet developed any symptoms. Samples of some of them were tested negative, she added.