COVID-19: 30 samples test negative in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Health authorities on Friday sent 67 samples, the highest so far on a single day, for tests.

Thirty samples were found to be negative. Though there was no clarity whether all the samples were of the contacts of the third Covid positive patient, sources said the samples included that of his family members besides the doctors and health staff who came in contact with him.

“At least 55 persons were found to have come in contact with the first two Covid-19 positive cases and all are being tracked. About 100 monitoring teams, including 10 in Bhubaneswar, are tracking the contacts across the State,” said Subroto Bagchi. Bagchi said an empowered group of five Ministers and a committee of 19 Secretaries have been formed for management of Covid-19.