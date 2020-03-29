Clinic sealed, kidney patients suffer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kidney patients who availed dialysis at Kar Clinic faced immense problem as the State Government sealed the private health care facility on Saturday after the third Covid-19 positive patient was found to have visited it. About 12 patients said other hospitals sent them back saying dialysis cannot be carried out until their Covid-19 test is completed. A lady patient, who went to the Capital Hospital after closure of the clinic, said the authority asked them to come to the hospital for dialysis after 14 days of quarantine.

“Though social distancing will help check the spread of coronavirus, the practice is near impossible for a kidney patient who needs to avail regular treatment and dialysis,” the woman said urging the Government to speed up Covid-19 test of such patients. A 50-year-old woman who was also availing dialysis at Kar Clinic was asked furnish a certificate of having tested negative for virus by another private hospital to receive dialysis facility there on Tuesday.

Another old man having kidney problem said he does not have a choice to reschedule. “We cannot reschedule our appointments as dialysis can’t be postponed so long,” he said and added that there are around 40 to 50 people who are now facing this problem.

The Capital Hospital authorities said they have sent samples of 10 to 12 dialysis patients of the clinic for Covid-19 test. In this critical situation, it is important to ensure patients are not infected with the virus which otherwise would risk life of other kidney patients, who are more vulnerable to the virus, they said. “We are sending samples of dialysis patients coming from the clinic immediately to help them avail timely treatment,” said Capital Hospital director Dr Ashok Kumar Pattnaik.