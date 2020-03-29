Glimpses of a calmer Saturday amid lockdown

SOUMIKAM DAS By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Saturday evenings are for partying. This is a different world, a different Saturday. It’s day five of the 21-day lockdown. As the sun fast approached the west, in a posh locality in Bhubaneswar, residents took a brisk evening walk on the duplex terraces. A few swayed on the porch swings sipping evening tea, some quaffed ‘homemade lassi’ and others talked to their loved ones or remained hooked to smartphones. But all remained confined to their residence premises due to the corona scare.

Prior to the lockdown, the scene would have been completely different. Noise from vehicles, either leaving or arriving at the colony would have dominated the setting. Now, silence and calm has taken over the busy locality. The lockdown, has changed lifestyles in the City. From partying at clubs on Saturday nights or visiting temples or ‘haats’ for weekly shopping, people stay indoors now. Confinements have their own challenges as people in the City find it difficult to stay at home 24x7.

Actor Akash Dash Nayak

But creative indulgence, bonding over food, self-initiated fitness regimes, long hours of conference calls and video chats are helping them break the monotony. For i n s t a n c e , City-based business man Sanjeev Hans has converted his conference room into a mini-gymnasium for his family. “Five of us get up at 7.30 am in the morning. We play music and workout together for two hours. We repeat the same during evening. It’s the best time we are having after four to five years.

We don’t keep ourselves hooked to the scary Corona news on television to avoid anxiety and panic,” he said. Recently, the family uploaded a video of their workout session on social media, featuring five of them-sweating it out to the tunes of ‘bapu sehat ke liye tu toh hanikarak hai’ from the film, Dangal. In most households, the maids or domestic helps have been sent on paid leaves. Instead, family members do the daily household chores together. From sorting out old clothes, cleaning kitchen to dusting cupboards and cooking dishes, tasks are being distributed among family members.

“If you sit idle, you will feel suffocated. More so, if you work together as a team, the love grows,” said Pragya Routray, a housewife from Govind Vihar area. From food blogging, painting to composing poems, creative indulgence has no bars. An engineer and independent filmmaker, Amartya Bhattacharya made his ‘work from home’ days entertaining by composing his maiden Odia poem- ’Sunyata Kichi Kahiba Ku Chahe.’

Similarly, members of City’s active food blogger’s group, Food Findo, ensured that every day there’s a new recipe on its social media page with gorgeous photographs. Similarly, painter Gayatri Mavuru is on the process of making an entire collection on ‘quarantine paintings.’ For book lovers, it’s the best time. “So many books, so little time,” wrote actor Akash Das Nayak, while posing with his collection of books, including ‘Go Kiss The World,’ ‘Greatest Speeches’, and ‘Megaliving: From the Monk Who Sold His Ferari.’