Gurudwara opens its heart to the needy and destitute

CRISIS brings out real heroes of the society. And the Gurudwara Singh Sabha has always led from the front with members of the Sikh community shining by example.

Published: 29th March 2020

Members of Sikh community distributing food to destitute in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  CRISIS brings out real heroes of the society. And the Gurudwara Singh Sabha has always led from the front with members of the Sikh community shining by example. Coronavirus crisis has presented them another to serve. In last three days, they have provided food to around 1,500 needy and orphan children of the City. That’s not all. Every day, they are preparing 500 dry food packets and also supplying cooked meal to local administration and other organisations for distribution among the poor and homeless.

The dry food packets include rice, dalia, potato, salt and a few other items. Some of the members of the community, who are in hotel business, have come together to ensure that the raw materials are delivered on time so that distribution is not hampered. Sources in Gurudwara said they supplied around four quintal rice to Open Learning System for differently-abled children following a request from Khurda administration. The Sikh community also supplied one quintal rice to Ashreya, a social organisation, for distribution among street children.

Apart from providing 500 raw food packets to police for distribution among 1,500 people, the Singh Sabha on Sunday will also be supplying cooked food for around 1,000 people living in slums. “The Government is taking a lot of measures to overcome this situation. We are also joining the efforts to ensure that not a single soul goes hungry during this crisis.

We request others to lend a helping hand to those in need in these testing times,” a member of Singh Sabha said. All this is done in conformation to social distancing norms as only four to five persons of the Singh Sabha have been engaged to prepare and distribute cooked and dry food packets. “As there is restriction on movement of vehicles, we are taking the help of police to distribute the food packets,” said one of the members.

