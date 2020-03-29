KIIT, KISS to feed stray animals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City-based educational institutes - KIIT University and KISS - have decided to distribute food items for the stray animals everyday. The two institutions will distribute food, including fruits and green vegetables, for stray monkeys at Khandagiri, Dhauli, Shikharchandi hills and areas around Nandankanan. They will also provide cooked food to other stray animals like dogs and cows in areas from Nalco Square to KIIT and KISS campuses in Patia.

Founder of the institutes and Lok Sabha Member Achyuta Samanta initiated the campaign by feeding monkeys a t S h i - kharchandi hill. They will also distribute food packets containing flattened rice, sugar and dry food to nearly 40,000 needy and poor families and daily labourers in the city thrice a week for at least 20 days. “Dry food can provide nutrition to growing children residing in slum areas,” Samanta said while launching the food distribution programme from KIIT on March 27. Two staff of KIIT will be engaged in these activities with the help of police.