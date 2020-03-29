OMFA plea to CM for aid to milk vendors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Milk Farmers’ Association (OMFA), an umbrella organisation of diary farmers of the State, on Saturday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to extend financial assistance of `3,000 each to street vendors of milk products. Demanding a special package for dairy farmers, Chairman of OMFA Rabi Behera said more than 10 lakh families are in distress due to low procurement by Odisha State Co-operative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED). Claiming that the four major players in milk procurement - OMFED, Pragati Dairy, Milky Moo and Odisha Dairy - have reduced their daily off take by one third, Behera said the milk producers are now unable feed their cattle.

He requested the Chief Minister to direct OMFED to lift it’s full quota from farmers and provide them cattle feed at a specially subsidised rate till the lockdown continues. Behera also requested the CM to extend financial assistance announced for 65,000 registered street vendors in urban local bodies for coronavirus lockdown.