Progress of special Covid hospital at KIMS reviewed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Saturday reviewed the progress of the special Covid-19 hospital, which is being set up at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here. The 500- bed hospital is expected to function in a fortnight. KIMS signed the tripartite agreement with the State Government and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to establish the hospital. Secretary in Health department NB Dhal, Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer of KIMS Bishnu Panigrahi and pro-chancellor of KIIT Deemed to be University Subrat Acharya were also present. A tripartite agreement has also been signed between SUM Hospital, the State Government and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) for establishing another 500-bed hospital for Covid-19.