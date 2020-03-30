STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Andhra Pradesh Governor to rescue of stranded Odias

As Harichandan was informed about their plight, he took up the matter with the Andhra Pradesh Government.

Published: 30th March 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan came to the rescue of stranded pilgrims after he alerted the government to take care of the people stuck in the state due to nationwide lockdown.  Around 15 pilgrims from Odisha were held up in Tirupati following imposition of Janata Curfew and subsequent lockdown across the country.

As Harichandan was informed about their plight, he took up the matter with the Andhra Pradesh Government. The AP Governor has also instructed the state administration to take care of  93 Odia labourers stranded in different parts of the state after the lockdown. Meanwhile, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi have jointly taken up the issue of stranded Odias. They have requested the states to arrange food and accommodations for these stranded people.

Sarangi said he had telephonic discussions with many of district collectors and requested them to make proper arrangement for accommodation and food of Odia people till the lockdown is withdrawn. On Sunday, the two Union Ministers discussed the matter with state BJP leaders through video conferencing from New Delhi. They advised the state leadership to prepare a list of people stranded in other states and find out their plight. The BJP will constantly monitor the situation till the situation improved, said state party president Samir Mohanty.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, meanwhile, sought the intervention of Bengaluru City Police and Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to help Odia workers stuck in the city without food amid the enforcement of the lockdown. In response to Panda’s request, Surya tweeted, “We will do everything in our capacity to help all migrant workers in Bengaluru. They have added value to my city. It’s our responsibility to take care of them now.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp