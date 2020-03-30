COVID-19 containment should move to community surveillance

Prof Sidhartha Das By

Express News Service

As fears of coronavirus entering the community transmission stage in India arise, Senior Consultant in Medicine and former Dean and Principal of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, Prof Sidhartha Das speaks to SN Agragami on trends in the virus spread in Odisha and the measures needed to keep it at bay.

Odisha’s Covid-19 Patient No3 has presented an unimagined situation with both his wife and daughter testing negative despite being in close proximity and without maintaining quarantine. What does this indicate?

Being unaffected by a highly contagious virus even after being in such close proximity for a prolonged period should raise eyebrows. The first thing now is to re-examine for possible false positive or false negative results. We have to be doubly sure that the results are accurate. Samples also play a major role in confirming the infection. Ideal sample for testing is from the bronchial lavage and not merely throat or nasal swabs. As per a study in Journal of American Medical Association, bronchoalveolar lavage fluid specimen has 93% detection rate while sputum has 72% and nasal swabs 63%. Nasal swab, though, is better for un-admitted patients.

If the tests are confirmed accurate. Then, what does it reveal?

It could then mean that the immunity of contacts was high and the viral load was low. Or, they were fortunately not exposed to the virus transmission, which does not seem possible as they were with the patient all along. This definitely underlines the need of an urgent study into the behaviour of novel coronavirus in our settings.

Not only Patient No3, none of the contacts of Patient No 1 and 2 have yet developed symptoms or found to have contracted the virus?

Though this may appear as a pattern, we cannot just relax in false assumptions of security. The virus load delivered to contacts may not have been adequate and the patients have been tested and isolated early. At the same time, it may also indicate genetic factors insulating our people from the infection or environmental factors inhibiting virulence of coronavirus in our settings. This can only be established through focused research and studies on impact of Indian conditions on Covid-19. We are still going by Western experiences. Local studies will bring more clarity on virus behaviour in the subcontinent and throw new light on the disease.

What should be the next step by the Government and Health department to prevent spread of Covid-19 in Odisha?

We cannot just sit pretty saying coronavirus has not gone into community transmission. We should now be strengthening surveillance at the community/hospital level including screening people with symptoms of cough, cold and fever, respiratory problems and keeping them and their families under observation. Random tests of such symptomatic people should be conducted and daily data collated and studied. This will give us evidence-based data to determine the transmission level and evaluate coronavirus characteristics in Odisha.

But with limited testing facilities and testing kits, how will community/hospital level screening be possible?

There is scare regarding gross dearth of sample testing laboratories. The tests are being done using Real time PCR systems to detect Covid 19 nucleic acids. Such equipment are available in all non-medical life science postgraduate and research laboratories located in different universities of Odisha including Baripada, Balasore, Sambalpur andrhampur. Besides, laboratories in ILS, NISER, ICAR and similar national life science research institutions can be used for testing Covid-19 nuclei acid from human samples. The technicians already working in these molecular biology labs can be trained in one day.

Govt agencies have to procure kits for testing and supply the labs as per sample load. Early and mass screening will help to contain spread. Necessary personal protection suits have to be supplied to these labs and Head of ILS and Life Science Departments can be made coordinating authorities for the purpose. The control room for laboratories may be created in ILS instead of Health Department, to both reduce their work load and engage them more in surveillance and capture work.

The coronavirus scare has led to patients or even suspects being considered pariahs. Their families are also being stigmatised. How can this be dealt with?

With regards to patients suspected for harbouring Covid-19, the whole public psyche has to be changed. Those suspected or afflicted have been tarnished as if they have committed crime. This has to be totally reversed. Then only patients will volunteer to speak the truth. This needs greater effort from the Government, social organisations, help groups and mass media to allay fears and sensitise people on the truth about Covid-19. People should be made to understand that coronavirus is just another disease and only a miniscule suffer major complication.

Prof Sidhartha Das

Senior Consultant in Medicine and former Dean and Principal of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack