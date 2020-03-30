Covid-19: Notify cases or face action, Government tells private hospitals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has warned private hospitals and healthcare facilities of cancellation of registration in case of any violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedure. The Government also asked the private hospitals to notify if they detect any case with symptoms similar to Covid-19. The directive came in the wake of third Covid-19 patient who had visited three hospitals, including one private facility, and came in contact with 112 persons before testing positive.

As per the guidelines issued by Health and Family Welfare department, the hospitals or nursing homes will have to notify whenever any patient with Covid-19 symptoms is detected. The patient must be isolated, preferably in a single cabin with an attached toilet. If Covid patient is critically ill and admitted to ICU, other patients in the room will have to be shifted to another section and considered as ‘contacts’. They should be followed up for coronavirus symptoms for 14 days and Covid-19 testing protocol be followed as per ICMR guideline, the government directive stated.

After a case is detected, the private hospitals can not discharge the segregated patients and will have to keep them in their facilities for at least 14 days. They can shift patients of other cabins or wards to isolated areas of their facility or other hospitals and follow aggressive disinfection protocol. “All health care and outsourcing personnel who had history of contact with the patients or deployed in the same block need to be identified immediately, quarantined and monitored for 14 days.

The hospitals have to start contact tracing and furnish data to integrated disease surveillance programme cell for surveillance besides making arrangements for their staff for those home quarantine is not possible,” the guidelines stated. The private hospitals have been directed to practice aggressive visitor restriction and enforce sick leave policy in their facilities. Unless the section is independent and isolated where the coronavirus case is detected, the hospitals have to stop admitting patients. Only life threatening emergency cases should be taken up.

Kar Clinic allowed for dialysis

The Health department on Sunday clarified that Kar Clinic, Bhubaneswar, where the third Covid-19 positive patient had taken admission, has been sanitised and advised to provide emergency continuum care like dialysis. The clinic management has been asked to keep the care providers, who had come in contact with the positive case in isolation, and the SOP issued by Directorate of Health Services be followed. On Saturday, at least 12 dialysis patients had to face immense trouble as the clinic was shut for disinfection activities following detection of the case.