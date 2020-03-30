Inform us, we’ll arrange food for needy: Police

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Sunday urged people to call the police control room in case they find anyone starving. Food would be immediately arranged for the needy. Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi requested migrant workers not to panic and flee and assured that the State Government has made all the necessary arrangements for them.

“If a citizen finds any person is starving, he can immediately inform the police control room, inspectors or PCR van personnel. We will immediately arrange food for them,” said Sarangi. On the day, the cops distributed food packets and water bottles among 2,000 needy people in the city. The food packets were donated by citizens which the police helped distribute among the destitute and migrant labourers.

Police also instructed people to not venture outside and practice social distance. “People staying in slums have ration cards but if they are not getting food, we will approach Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to direct the ward officers to look into the matter. Our focus is to ensure that workers from unorganised sector are not deprived of food,” said a police officer.

Many individuals came forth with help. Jitendra Sahu, a resident of Kolathia here, said, he and five others have started distributing at least 100 packets a day to the destitute from Saturday. “Many daily wage labourers staying in slums are left with no money as there is no work. We are taking the assistance of local police stations to distribute food packets to such people,” he added.