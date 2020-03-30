STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Inform us, we’ll arrange food for needy: Police

The Commissionerate Police on Sunday urged people to call the police control room in case they find anyone starving. Food would be immediately arranged for the needy.

Published: 30th March 2020 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Police distributing food to a woman in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Commissionerate Police on Sunday urged people to call the police control room in case they find anyone starving. Food would be immediately arranged for the needy. Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi requested migrant workers not to panic and flee and assured that the State Government has made all the necessary arrangements for them.

“If a citizen finds any person is starving, he can immediately inform the police control room, inspectors or PCR van personnel. We will immediately arrange food for them,” said Sarangi. On the day, the cops distributed food packets and water bottles among 2,000 needy people in the city.  The food packets were donated by citizens which the police helped distribute among the destitute and migrant labourers.

Police also instructed people to not venture outside and practice social distance. “People staying in slums have ration cards but if they are not getting food, we will approach Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to direct the ward officers to look into the matter. Our focus is to ensure that workers from unorganised sector are not deprived of food,” said a police officer. 

Many individuals came forth with help. Jitendra Sahu, a resident of Kolathia here, said, he and five others have started distributing at least 100 packets a day to the destitute from Saturday. “Many daily wage labourers staying in slums are left with no money as there is no work. We are taking the assistance of local police stations to distribute food packets to such people,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp