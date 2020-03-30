STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stressed cops on lockdown duty to get a weekly off

Overworked, stressed and exposed to risk, police personnel deployed for lockdown in the State will get a day off during the week.

Published: 30th March 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Overworked, stressed and exposed to risk, police personnel deployed for lockdown in the State will get a day off during the week. Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay issued an order to this effect to all districts on Sunday. 

The SPs have also been asked to ensure that police personnel do not work for more than eight hours a day during the lockdown. Odisha Police has deployed over 400 sub-inspectors, who were undergoing training at Police Training College in Angul and Biju Patnaik State Police Academy in Bhubaneswar, in the State to enforce the lockdown.

“The DGP has asked the SPs and DCPs to revisit the deployment of police personnel engaged to enforce lockdown. The personnel from constable to sub-inspector rank can avail the week-off. The objective is to provide them an opportunity to unwind as they are performing their duties for long hours,” said a senior police officer. “The enforcement will continue for some months and we do not want the police personnel to be exhausted,” he added. The DGP also held a meeting with the SPs and DCPs recently via video-conferencing following which he issued the advisory.

267 cases registered 
Odisha Police has registered 267 cases for violation of Covid-19 regulations and guidelines between Saturday and Sunday morning. While 238 cases were registered for not abiding the lockdown, 21 were for neglecting home quarantine guidelines and eight cases related to Covid-19 violations.

