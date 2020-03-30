STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swiggy to home deliver groceries in Bhubaneswar

A Swiggy delivery boy wears a mask on his way to deliver food. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  To encourage social distancing and ensure that people stay indoors, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday roped in Swiggy to deliver groceries and other kitchen essentials to households at the doorsteps. The services will be availed through Swiggy Genie platform and no separate app will be required, BMC officials said. 

Customers can order groceries by selecting the Genie option in the existing Swiggy app, an official from the firm said adding there is no minimum order limit. The civic body has also roped in 28 different outlets of Reliance Smart, Big Bazaar and Vishal Megamart for home delivery services within the Capital City. “We have provided passes to round 500 delivery boys of these companies for home delivery of groceries,” said an official of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited who is monitoring the service on behalf of BMC.

BMC opens 41 small haats
The BMC officials said they have created 41 small markets and haats in different locations of the city including Nayapali, Unit I, Siripur square, Janpath road, Bramheswarpatna and Chandrasekharpur to decongest the major daily markets and ensure the practice of social distancing as per the Covid-19 SOP issued by the State Government to check community spread of coronavirus. The local haats are being organised under the active supervision of senior BMC officials in all three administrative zones of the civic body in the city. Delivery vans have also been engaged to ensure supply of vegetables to every nook and corner of the city. 

