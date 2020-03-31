STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be polite, DGP tells police force

Published: 31st March 2020

Police

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: DGP Abhay, on Monday, sent a simple message to his police force: Please be polite with people while enforcing lockdown. “Police personnel have been clearly instructed not to misbehave with public but remain firm while carrying out the enforcement activities for which there has been no instance of use of force in the State,” he said and added that cases are being filed against violators. The State Police has registered 61 cases for neglecting home quarantine norms.

Similarly, over 1,500 cases have been registered and about 1,400 persons arrested for lockdown violations in various parts of the State. Every police station has been strengthened to enforce lockdown and over 700 sub-inspectors have been provided training for the purpose, he added. Currently, about 162 platoons of police force and over 1,000 vehicles have been engaged to carry out enforcement activities in the State.

The DGP also clarified that there was no need to panic as there was uninterrupted movement of goods vehicles, which will ensure sufficient stock of essential commodities in Odisha. However, maintaining social distancing at haats and daily markets still remains a major cause of concern for the authorities. On the day, the Commissionerate Police seized about 250 two-wheelers from owners for violating lockdown.

