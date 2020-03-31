STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stay indoors! IMD says summer will be harsh in Odisha

It’s not just Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging people to stay home and stay safe, the weather office too seems to be saying the same.

Heatwave

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It’s not just Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging people to stay home and stay safe, the weather office too seems to be saying the same. For, the three-month summer outlook released by India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts frequency of heatwaves in the core zone, that includes Odisha, to be above normal. Releasing its seasonal outlook for April, May and June on Monday, IMD said there is 40 per cent probability of maximum temperature to remain above normal during the period.

The season’s average minimum temperature is likely to be warmer by 0.5 degree Celsius to 1 degree in Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, among others. However, the average maximum temperature and mean temperature will be normal in the State. “Due to the lockdown, pollution level has reduced significantly in the country, including Odisha. This will lead to increase in solar radiation insulation during days and equal radiation emission into the atmosphere during nights for which the maximum temperature will remain near normal,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

The national forecaster said, ENSO-neutral conditions are prevailing over equatorial Pacific Ocean and the latest Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS) forecast indicates the condition will prevail till June. El Nino-Southern Oscillation is an irregularly periodic variation in winds and sea surface temperatures over the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean, affecting the climate of much of the tropics and subtropics.

“Warm ENSO condition leads to dry weather and less rainfall in the country but as the condition is neutral, the maximum temperature is expected to be normal,” said Das. The Regional Met office said heatwave condition is expected in the State under the influence of the north-westerly winds. Heatwave alert is issued when a place records over 40 degree Celsius or a place records over 4.5 degree above normal temperature. Last year, heatwave condition prevailed in Sonepur, Malkangiri, Titlagarh, Phulbani, Bhawanipatna, Talcher, Angul and Jharsuguda areas in the State.

