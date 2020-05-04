STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

A year after Fani,  Bhubaneswar comes back on track

Whie the city has moved on from the deluge, some targets are yet to be achieved and promises waiting to be fulfilled.

Published: 04th May 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Bhubaneswar on Sunday

An aerial view of Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid coronavirus pandemic, Bhubaneswar woke up to the memory of cyclone Fani which had wreaked havoc in the State Capital and its adjoining coastal areas exactly a year ago.

The City bore the brunt of the storm that ripped through Puri and left a trail of devastation in the Capital before moving towards Cuttack. The Capital lost its green cover while Smart City infrastructure were shattered. A year later, the City has moved on though some targets are yet to be achieved and promises waiting to be fulfilled.

With the State Government and municipal corporation taking up restoration work on war-footing, the City has got back on track. However, there are people and stakeholders who are still struggling to receive help of the Government. Residents belonging to economically weaker sections and street vendors were worst affected and some of them yet to be compensated though Government had announced support for revival of their livelihood.

Seven months after the cyclone hit the city, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation had come up in January a list of 11,348 street vendors affected by the storm for distribution of Rs 10,000 assistance. Many, however, complain that they have not been included in the list. The actual number of street vendors are more than what BMC shortlisted as the civic body in 2015-16 had conducted a survey which pegged the number of street vendors at 21,483, they said.

"A tree uprooted in the storm fell on my kiosk damaging it completely. Two months later, I spent around Rs 15,000 for its partial restoration. I have not received any Government assistance yet," said Prasant Biswal, a vendor at Vani Vihar.

Many industrial establishments and MSME units in Rasulgarh and Mancheswar continue to suffer. The units have been forced to bear the losses in the Fani-aftermath despite repeated requests to the Government and the Centre for cyclone rehabilitation loan with a lower interest rate for their revival.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, however, said all measures were taken for restoration of infrastructure and livelihood of people. The City is now focusing more on building climate resilient infrastructure to tackle such natural events effectively in future, he added.

On the other hand, the City has got back the green cover and wears a new look. After Fani uprooted and damaged more than one lakh trees, City DFO AK Mishra said, around 9,000 trees were restored while 42,000 saplings were planted. Around 1.32 lakh saplings were distributed among residents free of cost for plantation. Despite all odds, they have been able to restore more than 50 per cent greenery of the City within a year, he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Fani Bhubaneswar cyclone Bhubaneswar Fani effect Cyclone Fani anniversary
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp