Enforcement squads to ensure social distancing in Bhubaneswar amid COVID-19 pandemic

Police chief Sudhanshu Sarangi said that private cars with three persons and two-wheelers without pillion rider will be allowed to ply in the city during the third phase of the lockdown.

Published: 04th May 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

odisha police

A police man guards the containment zone at Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Monday (File Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the third phase of lockdown coming into force from Monday, Commissionerate Police has formed an enforcement team in each police station to ensure social distancing in the City, a Covid red zone.

"Ensuring social distancing at shops and market places in Bhubaneswar will be our top priority. A team has been formed at each police station to initiate action against violators," said Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi during an online press conference on Saturday.

Sarangi said that private cars with three persons and two-wheelers without pillion rider will be allowed to ply in the city during the third phase of the lockdown. The police is holding meetings with various market committees to create awareness on social distancing and legal provisions which can be initiated against shopkeepers and customers for not adhering to the regulations, he said.

To keep the police risk-free, Commissionerate of Police is also ensuring that barracks are not over-crowded and social distancing maintained among the personnel. Hand sanitisers are being provided to every barrack and continuous surveillance is underway on to find out if any police personnel has developed any flu like symptoms. Meanwhile, policemen from one of the barracks have been shifted to a hostel in Utkal University.

"Doctors of police hospitals are checking body temperature of police personnel including of those deployed near containment zones, engaged in maintaining law and order and staying in various barracks, on a daily basis. Swab samples of several police personnel were collected and all tested negative," said Sarangi.

Few days back, over 30 police personnel deployed at Badagada police station were exposed to a Covid-19 suspect but all of them tested negative.

On Thursday, the Police Commissioner had issued regulations under Odisha Urban Police Act to contain spread of coronavirus and prevent people from gathering at market places in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.
Any violation by owner of a shop or commercial establishment, employee and customer will be punishable by a fine up to `500.

Bhubaneswar Police Coronavirus COVID19 Bhubaneswar social distancing Bhubaneswar lockdown
