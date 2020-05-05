With 4 new cases, Jajpur crosses 50 mark

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State on Monday reported seven more Covid-19 positive cases, six of whom have travel history to West Bengal. With four new cases, the number of Covid patients in Jajpur touched 52.Among fresh cases, four have been reported from Jajpur, two from Bhadrak and one from Sundargarh. While the affected people, all men aged between 45 and 62 years, in Jajpur and Bhadrak had returned from West Bengal, the 29-year-old woman found positive in Nala Road, Rourkela is a contact of previous case.

While the number of total cases in the State rose to 169, Jajpur is the first district to have crossed the 50 mark. The other worst affected districts are Khurda (47), Bhadrak (21), Balasore (21) and Sundargarh (11).

The State Government has released the travel history of 11 positive cases of which two persons blew lid over the quarantine norms being practiced in rural areas.

The Patient No. 146, a 55-year-old man from Birajapur village under Dasarathpur block in Jajpur, had travelled from Kolkata by train and reached at Jajpur-Keonjhar Road railway station on March 21.

He then travelled to Jajpur town along with 11 other co-passengers in a hired vehicle and then reached home next day. He stayed at home since then but frequently went to grocery and vegetable shops in his village till May 1. He also opened a tiffin centre in his village from March 25 to April 5. He has been admitted to Tata Covid Hospital at Kalinga Nagar.

Similarly, Patient No. 155, a 44-year-old man of Udayanathpur village under Bari block, had attended the 11th day feast and collected PDS rice from dealer at his village besides visiting local markets between March 31 and May 2.The two positive cases from Ganjam had returned from Surat along with 56 co-passengers in a bus on April 30.