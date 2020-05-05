STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

With 4 new cases, Jajpur crosses 50 mark

While the number of total cases in the State rose to 169, Jajpur is the first district to have crossed the 50 mark.

Published: 05th May 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collecting swab sample at ID market in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (Photo | Biswanaath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State on Monday reported seven more Covid-19 positive cases, six of whom have travel history to West Bengal. With four new cases, the number of Covid patients in Jajpur touched 52.Among fresh cases, four have been reported from Jajpur, two from Bhadrak and one from Sundargarh. While the affected people, all men aged between 45 and 62 years, in Jajpur and Bhadrak had returned from West Bengal, the 29-year-old woman found positive in Nala Road, Rourkela is a contact of previous case.

While the number of total cases in the State rose to 169, Jajpur is the first district to have crossed the 50 mark. The other worst affected districts are Khurda (47), Bhadrak (21), Balasore (21) and Sundargarh (11).
The State Government has released the travel history of 11 positive cases of which two persons blew lid over the quarantine norms being practiced in rural areas.

The Patient No. 146, a 55-year-old man from Birajapur village under Dasarathpur block in Jajpur, had travelled from Kolkata by train and reached at Jajpur-Keonjhar Road railway station on March 21.
He then travelled to Jajpur town along with 11 other co-passengers in a hired vehicle and then reached home next day. He stayed at home since then but frequently went to grocery and vegetable shops in his village till May 1. He also opened a tiffin centre in his village from March 25 to April 5. He has been admitted to Tata Covid Hospital at Kalinga Nagar.

Similarly, Patient No. 155, a 44-year-old man of Udayanathpur village under Bari block, had attended the 11th day feast and collected PDS rice from dealer at his village besides visiting local markets between March 31 and May 2.The two positive cases from Ganjam had returned from Surat along with 56 co-passengers in a bus on April 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jajpur COVID 19 cases West Bengal Odisha
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp